Two citizens killed resisting late-night mugging attempts

Police on Friday registered cases against unidentified robbers for killing two citizens for offering resistance to late-night mugging attempts.

Police said the incidents occurred late on Thursday night in Gulistan-e-Jauhar where Zeeshan Afzal was sitting in his car with his wife and children outside an ice cream shop and robbers opened fire on him for resisting their bid to snatch his valuables. Police said that after completing his education from abroad, the man had returned to Pakistan a few years ago and worked at the Kidney Centre.

The other case was registered for a teenage factory worker who was killed in Korangi’s Allah Wala Town. Police said that after returning from the factory, Talha, 17, was sitting outside his residence when two armed motorcyclists arrived and attempted to snatch his mobile phone from him. Upon resistance, the robbers shot and killed him.

Robbers kill teenage boy at Orangi shop

A teenage boy was killed and a middle-aged man wounded for putting up resistance during a robbery bid at a scrap shop in Orangi Town’s Baloch Goth on Friday. According to the Orangi Town police, two armed men entered the shop and tried to loot cash and mobile phones from both the people at the shop. At this, the robbers opened fire on them. Resultantly, 19-year-old Abdul Haseeb was killed and 40-year-old Zafar got injured. The suspects escaped the scene after committing the crime, while the casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Two men injuredSeparately, 43-year-old Hameedullah was shot and injured for resisting a mugging bid in Manghopir. He was taken to the ASH for medical assistance. Moreover, Rafiq, 32, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad.

Notorious drug peddler killed in PirabadAn alleged notorious drug peddler was killed in Karachi’s Pirabad area on Friday.

Pirabad police claimed killing Nadir Magsi during an alleged encounter near the Paracha graveyard. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police said the encounter took place when cops had conducted a search operation in the Magsi Para and cordoned off the area. The law enforcers killed the drug peddler when he and his companions saw the cops and tried to escape under the cover of fire.

The police claimed that the suspect was a notorious drug peddler and around four cases of terrorism, police encounters and drugs had been registered against him at the Pirabad police station. The first case of drugs was registered in 2009, while three more cases under the terrorism act, kidnapping and drugs were registered in 2021. He was also declared absconder in a terrorism case.

The police said the drug peddler was a relative and partner of notorious drug peddlers Badshah Khan and Manzur Magsi.

Following the alleged encounter, a score of people, including the family members and relatives of the drug peddler, staged a protest and alleged that the police had killed him in a fake encounter. The protesters claimed that Nadir Magsi who was also a local leader of a political party and was taken into custody like several others during the search operation, but he was later killed him in a fake encounter. The protesters demanded of the police high-ups to conduct a transparent inquiry.