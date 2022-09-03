KWSB, KE put on notice over halt in power, water supplies

The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and K-Electric on a petition against the discontinuation of the power supply to the Dhabeji pumping station and a shortage of water in the city.

Syed Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi submitted in the petition that citizens were facing an acute water shortage in different parts of the city due to the disruption of the water supply from the Dhabeji pumping station. He submitted that the city had to face a shortfall of 125MGD due to the power supply suspension and damage to a 72- inch water supply line.

He said the shortfall of 125MGD in the economic hub of the country would make the lives of the citizens miserable as they had been already facing a shortage of the water in different parts of the city.

Naqvi requested the court to direct the KWSB and the KE to resolve the power supply issue and ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the city. He said the KE should be strictly bound to ensure the power supply to the Dhabeji pumping station so that the citizens could get the water supply without any interruption.

The court was requested to direct the KWSB to repair the supply line and restore the supply to all areas of Karachi. A division bench, headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, the KWSB and the KE and called their comments.

Funds for flood victims

The SHC has dismissed a petition seeking fair distribution of relief funds to the flood-affected people of Sindh.

Petitioner Naimatullah submitted that the provincial government failed to address the relief activities for the flood -affected areas and there was no mechanism for the issuance of relief funds. He requested the court to direct the official respondents to release funds amongst the persons affected across the province and also produce a layout plan for precautionary steps that had been taken.

He also sought the record of funds provided and disbursed to date. The court, after hearing the argument of the counsel, observed that pleadings are vague and ambiguous and while the entire matter is predicated on the alleged failure of the official machinery at the provincial level, no specific instance of such a failure has even been cited. The court observed that no case for the issuance of writ stands made out and thus dismissed the petition in limine.