Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motors has extended closure of its production plant for another two days.
In an announcement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the company said it would suspend its production for another two days from September 8 to September 9.
The company said the State Bank of Pakistan has introduced a mechanism for prior approval for import under the HS code 8703 category (including CKDs). “Restrictions had adversely impacted clearance of import consignment, which resultantly affected the inventory levels,” it said.
KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers has pledged to donate biscuits worth over Rs100 million and Rs20 million in...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs3,000 per tola on Friday.According to data released by All Sindh...
Berlin: G7 industrialised powers vowed on Friday to "urgently" move towards implementing a price cap on Russian oil...
LAHORE: Masses are confronted with never-say-die hardships. The flood victims are not the only ones in distress, an...
KARACHI: The Airport Security Force is mulling to set up an industrial zone of international standards on any...
WASHINGTON: US employers hired more workers than expected in August, but moderate wage growth and a rise in the...
Comments