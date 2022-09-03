Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown

A representative image of Suzuki.

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motors has extended closure of its production plant for another two days.

In an announcement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday, the company said it would suspend its production for another two days from September 8 to September 9.

The company said the State Bank of Pakistan has introduced a mechanism for prior approval for import under the HS code 8703 category (including CKDs). “Restrictions had adversely impacted clearance of import consignment, which resultantly affected the inventory levels,” it said.