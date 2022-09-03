EBM sends aid to flood victims

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) has pledged to donate biscuits worth over Rs100 million and Rs20 million in cash as an immediate response to recent floods across the country, a statement said on Friday.

The Rs20 million cash would be used for shelter, ration, medical camps and other essential items, while biscuits would be distributed to tackle food shortage in the affected areas. “EBM is actively assessing the situation and will be pledging more donations in the forthcoming days,” the company statement said.

EBM said it own on-ground teams were distributing biscuits and other essential items to people in all flood affected regions and were also volunteering their time and funds.