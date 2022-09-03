Gold up Rs3,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs3,000 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs144,000 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs2,572 to Rs123,457. In the international market, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,705 per ounce.
Silver rates rose by Rs10 to Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,268.86
Local jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs3,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
