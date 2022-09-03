Oil sales dip 22 percent in August as floods weigh

KARACHI: The sale of petroleum products plunged by 22 percent in August of this financial year mainly weighed down by floods and high prices.

According to the data released by Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Friday, the total sale of petroleum products dropped to 1.5 million tonnes in the month of August compared to 1.9 million tonnes in the same month of last year.

“Sales fell because of weak demand amid significant surge in petroleum prices, heavy rainfall … floods … and lower furnace oil based power generation,” said analyst Deepa Jaswani at Darson Securities.

However, the sale of petroleum products increased by six percent month-on-month as July’s sale figure stood at 1.4 million tonnes.

According to the data, the sale of petroleum products plunged by 24 percent in the first two months of the current fiscal year to 2.9 million tonnes from 3.9 million tonnes in the same months of last fiscal year.

The data shows that the sale of petrol dropped by 13 percent in August to 637,000 tons against 736,000 tons in the same month of last fiscal, whereas the sale in the first two months decreased by 20 percent.

The sale of high speed diesel decreased by 26 percent to 496,000 tonnes compared to 670,000 tonnes in the month of August. The sale of diesel in the first two months also plunged by 47 percent.

The sale of furnace oil declined 35 percent in August year-on-year, whereas it dropped seven percent month-on-month. In the first two months of this fiscal, the sale of furnace oil declined by 22 percent compared to the same months of last year.

Jaswani further said that sales of petroleum products were expected to remain under stress after the natural disaster that slowed down the overall economic and agriculture activity. Analysts said that sales of diesel would witness a serious drag in the coming days.

They also foresee decline in furnace oil volumes due to lower demand by the power generation sector amid improved water levels in the dams.

Furthermore, petrol sales are expected to remain stagnant or see a minor slowdown due to lower car sales and higher fuel prices.

According to a company-wise sales breakdown, the PSO's sales sagged by 23 percent year-on-year in August 2022, owing to a plunge in the sales of petrol, high-speed diesel, and furnace oil by 13 percent, 29 percent, and 36 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Similarly, sales of Attock Petroleum and Shell Pakistan also plummeted by 23 percent and 19 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hascol sales surged by 78 percent year-on-year amid massive jump in petrol and high-speed diesel volumes.

During the first two months of this fiscal, market share of PSO, Shell, and Hascol remained unchanged at 52 percent, 7 percent and 2 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Whereas, market share of Attock Petroleum improved by 1 percent year-on-year to 10 percent from 9 percent.

Meanwhile, market share of other oil marketing companies declined to 29 percent in the period under review from 30 percent in the same months of the last year.