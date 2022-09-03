Stocks hit as dismal data, deluge havoc bite

Stocks closed lower on Friday as wary investors booked profits out of angst over dismal economic data and flood losses that are likely to surpass $10 billion, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index dropped 150.97 points or 0.36 percent to settle down at 42,309.11 points after exploring a high of 42,569.52 and a low of 42,235.88 points in the day trade.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks ended bearish as alarming CPI inflation and trade deficit numbers in August continued to keep investors on tenterhooks. “Flood losses, slump in the rupee, and contraction in fertiliser and oil sales in August also contributed to the downtrend,” he said.

As per the data released by the oil sector, overall volumetric sales of petroleum products plunged by 22 percent year-on-year in August 2022 to 1.53 million tonnes as compared to 1.96 million tonnes in the same period last year.

The decline in sales was mainly attributable to the extreme monsoon season, followed by higher inflation, slowdown in economic activities and an increase in petroleum prices.

The KSE-30 index also fell by 83.94 points or 0.52 percent to 15,932.55 points.

Traded shares decreased by 88 million to 160.139 million from 248.196 million shares.

The trading value dropped to Rs4.630 billion from Rs2.556 billion.

Market capital narrowed to Rs7.023 trillion from Rs7.044 trillion.

Out of 344 companies active in the session, 130 closed in the green, 193 in the red, and 21 ended the day unchanged.

Topline Securities said a range-bound session was observed at the exchange as the index traded between 109 and -151 points.

A major contribution to the index came from FABL, COLG, KOHC, CEPB, and EFERT as they cumulatively contributed 49 points to the index, whereas on the PPL, FFC, THALL, POL, and DAWH lost value to drag the index down by 75 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Colgate Palm, which rose

by Rs60.56 to Rs2,395.96 per share, followed by Premium Textile, which increased

by Rs48.50 to Rs748 per share. A worst decline was noted in shares of Sanofi-Aventis, which fell by Rs92.96 to Rs1,146.54

per share, followed by Mehmood Textile, which decreased by Rs63.28 to Rs860 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd said the stocks opened in the positive zone led by the cement sector. “However, the index nosedived in the second session as investors opted for profit-taking. Volumes continued to decline although hefty volumes were witnessed in the 3rd tier stocks,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the negative performance included E&Ps (-42.2 points), banks (-16.1 points), auto parts (-15.5 points), OMCs (15.2 points), and automobile assemblers (-14.2 points).

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 11.932 million shares. The stock decreased by 2 paisas to Rs1.26 per share. It was followed by Flying Cement with 9.715 million shares that closed higher by 11 paisas to Rs8 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Silk Bank Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Pak Elektron, Pak Refinery, Kot Addu Power, Maple Leaf, Faysal Bank and K-Electric Ltd.

Turnover in the future contracts increased to 60.746 million shares from 43.130 million shares.