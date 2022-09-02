‘Murder’ case of Kalash woman registered

PESHAWAR: A murder case was registered after a Kalash woman was found dead in her house with bullet injuries, reports said on Thursday.

The rights activists from Chitral took up the issue after the Kalash woman identified as Reena died due to bullet injuries in her house in Hazarkhwani. She had got married to one Saifullah of Hazarkhwani.

Saifullah told police in the first information report that he married Reena after she embraced Islam in 2016. He added the other day she committed suicide inside her house.

The police lodged a case and started an investigation to find out if she had really committed suicide or she was killed.

The activists from Chitral later contested the claim of the spouse of Reena and claimed that she was murdered. They also moved the court to lodge the murder case. Reports said the murder case was lodged in the Rehman Baba Police Station.