UK MP assures flood victims of rehabilitation

CHARSADDA: The member of parliament of the United Kingdom (UK) and ambassador of the Islamic Relief, Naz Shah, on Thursday visited the flood-hit areas in Charsadda district and met the affectees to apprise himself of the situation.

Visiting the flood-hit areas of Shabar, Dagai Mukarram Khan, Nissatta and others in Charsadda, he assured the victims of every support to help them rehabilitate and stand on their own feet to start a normal life. He said that the Pakistani community should donate generously to help the rehabilitation of flood affectees at the earliest.

Talking to media, Naz Shah said that women and children always remained the worst victims of every calamity, including floods and earthquakes in Pakistan and they were going through severe mental agony.

He said that the aim of his visit to the area was to tell the world about the devastation caused by the deadly flooding in the district and elsewhere in Pakistan so they could donate more than their capacity. The British MP said that the Pakistani community should come forward to launch fund raising for the rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure.