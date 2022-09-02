CM wants protection walls built to preclude losses

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to undertake a comprehensive study identifying flood sensitive spots in the province and include the construction of embankments and flood protection walls in the development budget to preclude possible damages caused by floods in the future.

The chief minister appreciated the role of political leaders, district administration, PDMA, rescue and relief workers.

“The entire government machinery undertook the responsibility of relief and rescue without hesitation in wake of the natural catastrophe which was appreciated by observers,” he added.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the flood damages in the province, the chief minister directed the district administration to ensure that all relief items were distributed among the flood affectees and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The chief minister was informed that mosquito nets and chlorination tablets were being provided to the flood affectees to avoid any epidemic. Similarly, clean drinking water was being ensured to the displaced persons through water tankers.

It was informed that the agricultural sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had suffered losses worth billions of rupees as per initial assessments which is expected to rise once the final assessment is completed. Similarly, more than 1,450 kms of roads have been damaged which is also expected to increase once the water recedes and final assessments are completed.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah briefed the participants on district- wise losses in different sectors including losses to Human Settlements, Public roads, Bridges, Schools, Health facilities, Irrigation infrastructure and agricultural infrastructure. He added that data was being collected from all the districts through the District Administration which can be monitored online.

It was informed that more than 364,000 people were evacuated well in time due to which losses to human lives reduced significantly. Similarly, the proactive measures of provincial government, good governance, anti-encroachment drive and the construction of embankments and flood protection walls reduced the damages to a considerable extent which could have been manifold. The meeting was informed that doctors and allied staff have been made available in all the health facilities in order to look after the medical requirements of the displaced people.

The Chief Minister was informed that District Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Upper & Lower Kohistan, Charsadda, DI Khan and Tank suffered severe losses whereas District Upper& Lower Chitral, Mahsehra and Swabi suffered Medium intensity losses. More than 600,000 people have been displaced as per initial assessments.

The chief minister directed that the stream of aid from donors and philanthropists should be streamlined in order to ensure efficient and equitable distribution of relief items and packages. Mahmood Khan informed that all compensation packages will be provided to the flood affectees as per the new revised rates.