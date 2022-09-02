Banking court orders auction of PML-N MPA’s property

LAHORE: A banking court Thursday directed the auction of property of PMLN MPA Arshad Javed Warraich for defaulting on a bank loan.

The court fixed September 5 as the date for the auction of the MPA’s 30 kanal property. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the bank’s application.

It was stated that the MPA took loan in the name of Punjab Enterprises and mortgaged his 30 Kanal and 6 Marla land in Sialkot. The petitioner said a decree had been issued against the MPA for non-payment of the loan and implored the court to issue an order for the auction of the mortgaged property to recover Rs21.3 million. Court auctioneer Rana Abdul Manan Advocate presented the auction schedule.