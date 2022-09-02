Former provincial minister joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former provincial minister Ejaz Shafi called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday and formally announced joining the PTI along with his colleagues.

Imran welcomed Ejaz and his associates for becoming part of his party. Ejaz expressed confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and PTI manifesto, adding that he fully supported the PTI chairman’s struggle for real independence. He vowed that they would work tirelessly to make the PTI a formidable political force in Rahim Yar Khan. Former Punjab Finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht was present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the PTI had become the most popular, undefeatable and largest political force of the country despite all conspiracies and pressure tactics. Fawad, in a statement issued from the PTI Central Media Department here, said the rising popularity of the PTI could be judged from the fact that a large number of political heavyweights and important social figures were joining the party despite all pressures, intimidations and other tactics.

About cases against the PTI chairman, he expressed his shock that the most popular leader of the country was appearing in courts in fake cases while those who robbed Pakistan of billions of rupees were having fun in London.

He said that basically, the political mafias did not give any importance to people; hence Imran Khan, being the only leader of people in the country, would appear in a terrorism court in a fabricated case.