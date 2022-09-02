Outbreak of waterborne diseases at Sindh relief camps

KARACHI: Parts of flood-devastated Sindh are witnessing outbreaks of waterborne diseases at the relief camps, as the government authorities stepped up efforts to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people who lost their homes in the disaster. At the same time, Unicef warned more than three million children were at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to “the most severe flooding”

The World Health Organization says it is increasing surveillance for acute diarrhoea, cholera and other communicable diseases and providing medical supplies to health facilities. Doctors say initially they were initially seeing mostly patients traumatized by the flooding, but are now treating thousands of people suffering from diarrhoea, skin infections and other waterborne ailments in the relief camps. Many pregnant women living in flood-affected areas were also exposed to risks. Over 90,000 diarrhoea cases were reported from one of the worst-hit provinces, Sindh, in the past 24 hours, according to a report released by health officials. The Sindh Health Department confirmed that over 170,000 people are fighting off various ailments, including 52,000 with diarrhoea, have been recorded from flood-affected areas of the province. It added that 72 snake-bite cases have also been reported.

Thousands of medical camps have been set up in flood-stricken areas to treat victims, said Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, the provincial health minister. Mobile medical units have also been deployed. “We’ve been drinking polluted and unhygienic water for several days as everything in our village is underwater,” Khaskheli, in her 30s said. “Everyone (in my family) is sick because of the polluted water and poor food quality. But his (infant’s) condition is deteriorating due to diarrhoea and vomiting,” Khaskheli, a mother of four who appeared helpless said.

The WHO has also diverted mobile medical camps, including those responding to COVID-19 teams, to affected districts, delivered 1,700,000 aqua tabs to ensure access to clean water, and provided sample collection kits to ensure clinical testing of samples to ensure early detection of infectious diseases.

In Khairpur, Dr Zahida Parveen Soomro, head of the hospital, told reporters that the health facility has been designated to treat waterborne and skin diseases due to an increase in the number of patients in the flood-ravaged district. The government health authorities and non-governmental relief organizations have also launched fumigation campaigns in dozens of flood-affected districts, citing an increase in the number of malaria and dengue patients.

In the adjacent Sukkur district situation is equally disturbing. “We are running against time as the number of patients is already soaring,” said Dr Abdul Aziz Memon, an office-bearer of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, a non-governmental organization of doctors. Dr Memon, a skin specialist, said flood waters contaminated with sewage, dead animals, and human waste are causing skin, eye, and stomach infections in the affected areas.