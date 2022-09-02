UK MP assures flood victims of rehabilitation

CHARSADDA: The member of parliament of the United Kingdom (UK) and ambassador of the Islamic Relief, Naz Shah, on Thursday visited the flood-hit areas in Charsadda district and met the affectees to apprise himself of the situation.

Visiting the flood-hit areas of Shabar, Dagai Mukarram Khan, Nissatta and others in Charsadda, he assured the affectees of every support to help them rehabilitate and stand on their own feet to start a normal life.

He said that Pakistani community should donate generously to help the rehabilitation of flood affectees at the earliest. Talking to media, Naz Shah said that women and children always remained the worst victims of every calamity, including floods and earthquakes in Pakistan and they were going through the severe mental agony.

He said that the aim of his visit to the area was to tell the world about the devastation caused by the deadly flooding in the district and elsewhere in Pakistan so they could donate more than their capacity.

The British MP said that Pakistani community should come forward to launch fund raising for the rehabilitation of flood affectees and reconstruction the damaged infrastructure. He said that climate change was the main reason behind the deluge and the subsequent deaths and destruction.