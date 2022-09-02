Gillani falls as stage collapses during address to flood victims

RAJANPUR: Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani on Thursday fell as the stage was collapsed during his address to the flood victims in Rajanpur district of Punjab.

A video of the unfortunate incident shows Gillani delivering a speech to the flood victims, when the stage tumbles down, making him trip. However, the PPP leader did not stop and continued his speech while standing on the broken stage, reported Geo News. During the speech, the former premier said that heavy flooding has destroyed the properties of poor people. Gillani said that there was a need to build a road from DG Khan to Fazilpur and Rajanpur, requesting the government to make a special policy for the flood victims. A day earlier, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz also fell from a table while addressing the flood-hit people in Rajanpur.