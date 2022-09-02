Palestine to observe ‘Solidarity Day’ with Pakistan: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday said Palestine will observe the ‘Solidarity Day’ with Pakistanis over the devastating floods today (Friday) and offer special prayers for the Muslim brothers. “Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has made an appeal to the people of Palestine to help the Pakistani flood victims,” he said on Thursday.