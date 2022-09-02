Palestine to observe ‘Solidarity Day’ with Pakistan: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Thursday said Palestine will observe the ‘Solidarity Day’ with Pakistanis over the devastating floods today (Friday) and offer special prayers for the Muslim brothers. “Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has made an appeal to the people of Palestine to help the Pakistani flood victims,” he said on Thursday.
LAHORE: A banking court Thursday directed the auction of property of PMLN MPA Arshad Javed Warraich for defaulting on...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Thursday reserved its order on a petition seeking equal distribution of funds and...
ISLAMABAD: Former provincial minister Ejaz Shafi called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday...
LAHORE: As aid organisations mobilise to provide relief for victims of Pakistan´s catastrophic floods, one group of...
KARACHI: Parts of flood-devastated Sindh are witnessing outbreaks of waterborne diseases at the relief camps, as the...
NEW DELHI: Amid reports in Pakistan media about the possible resumption of bilateral trade with India in the wake of...
Comments