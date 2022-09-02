Distinctions

Rawalpindi : According to the results announced by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Rawalpindi, Grammar Public School, Saidpur Road, Satellite Town achieved 100 per cent result, says a press release.

In Science Group (girls); Rimsha Imran secured 1,087 marks with first position, Eiman Zahra stood second while securing 1,081 marks and Bushra Siddiqui stood third with 1,075 marks.

In Science Group (boys), Wajeeh ul Hassan got first position by obtaining 1,063 marks, Muhammad Ali stood second by obtaining 1,054 marks and Muhammad Abdullah got third position by obtaining 1,052 marks.

Among boys and girls 98 students got A+ while 16 students got A grade. The general group of the school also showed 100% result. The administrator of the school Shamim Haider Syed congratulated all the students, parents, teachers on the excellent result. He has declared gold medal and cash prizes for the successful candidates in the annual prize distribution ceremony.