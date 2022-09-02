HEC chairman visits IIU, promises maximum possible support

Islamabad : Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed called on International Islamic University President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi on the new campus on Thursday here.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including initiatives for the promotion of quality education and the role of universities in society building were discussed. The meeting was also attended by IIU vice-president (administration and finance) Dr NB Jumani. The IIU president briefed Dr Mukhtar on the university’s vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence.

He said he will be in the leading ranks for cooperation with the HEC chief as per his aspirations for improvements in the education sector. Dr Hathal said the IIU will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with universities across the world. He said the university after the transitional period was all set for a new journey of success as it had completed its new strategic plan.

The IIU president also briefed the HEC chairman about the university’s vision of digitisation and the successful launch of its open and distance learning system. On the occasion, the HEC chairman said he had a special regard for the scope and stature of the IIU. He said the league of Islamic universities must hold gatherings to form a consortium in light of the OIC vision and the IIU must lead as a hub of this consortium.