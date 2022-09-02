Plan to introduce climate-smart agriculture on the cards

Islamabad : The government has decided in principle to introduce Climate-smart agriculture (CSA) to achieve food security and broader development goals under a changing climate and increasing food demand.

Now the government has realized that despite major economic threats from climatic change to the national economy, and the agriculture sector in particular, the current climate financing landscape is yet to keep pace.

The details of the plan showed that the investments would be made to improve seed quality, modernize farming technology and techniques, and transform water infrastructure to tackle the emerging challenges to the agricultural sector, especially in the context of harsh monsoon seasons. Almost one-thirds of the country’s land area has been submerged in the floods, damaging the economy, infrastructure and livelihoods, and leaving some 300 million people food insecure.

Agriculture provides employment for roughly 25 million people in Pakistan and is the main income source for 34% and 74% of economically active men and women respectively in the country.

The current changes in monsoons and increased temperatures are now likely to bring considerable challenges to the agricultural sector, particularly in the northern areas, where vulnerability to climate change is already high. CSA is an integrated approach to managing landscapes—cropland, livestock, forests and fisheries—that addresses the interlinked challenges of food security and accelerating climate change.

An official said that the investment in CSA would be required to ensure a stable food supply in this dynamic economy in the face of climate change. “Agriculture remains the second largest economic sector in Pakistan, contributing approximately 25% to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and absorbing roughly 42% of the labor force, mainly composed of women,” he said. He said “Farmers lack access to agriculture credit, experience weak extension support and receive inadequate research knowledge to counter the threats of climate change. CSA will offer attractive opportunities for strengthening the agriculture sector in a changing climate reality.”