Flood relief campaign in full swing

Islamabad : In the wake of heavy floods that have wreaked havoc across many parts of Pakistan, National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has joined the relief and rehabilitation efforts at the national level.

NUST along with its vibrant alumni network has constituted teams of volunteers to provide relief goods to affectees of flood-hit areas in all provinces of Pakistan.

Over 500 households have so far been provided with relief items in Nowshera and Risalpur, while other teams have started reaching out to people in the affected areas of South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. Volunteer students, faculty and staff are vigorously taking part in the campaign. NUST and Rawalpindi Medical University have also jointly set up a Free Medical Camp in Risalpur; more such camps will be set up in other far-flung areas.

NUST has opened a dedicated Bank Account to receive flood donations. Funds can now be transferred to: Account Title: NUST Flood Relief Fund Account Number: 2292 7917 3412 01 IBAN: PK82 HABB 0022 9279 1734 1201 Bank: HBL, H-12 Branch For contributions in kind, relief items, especially for Winters (e.g. Clothing, Shawls, Blankets, tentage, etc) and food items (e.g. Flour, Rice, Ghee, Pulses, Sugar, Tea, Milk, etc) may be delivered at Relief Camps established at Gate # 1 & 2 of NUST Campus, Sector H-12, Islamabad.