Gang of policemen busted for repeatedly performing free Haj

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police was dumbfounded when a very interesting phenomenon was pointed out to them by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in the selection of ‘Haj Mission’.

There is one officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who enjoys the distinction of being selected eight (8) times to be part of the ‘Haj Mission’ of the ICT Police. The luckiest officer is DSP Nazar Muhammad Qureshi. He is joined for the same number of selections to be part of the ‘Haj Mission’, by another officer but of a lower rank, Inspector Muhammad Iqbal

ID-380, who also has been selected to be part of the ‘Haj Mission’ of ICT Police for eight (8) times.

Others who have been selected to be part of the ICT Police ‘Haj Mission’ include ASI Muhammad Ramzan No. ID-814, six (6) times, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hakim Ali No. ID-177 six (6) times. One officer, Sub-Inspector Safdar Hussain No. ID-659 has been selected five (5) times while Inspector Kafayat Ullah No. ID-36 had enjoyed the privilege of selection four 4 times.

There are four officers, and officials of the ICT Police who have been selected for the ‘Haj Mission’ three times each. They include Admin Officer Adeel Mehboob, Sub-Inspector Allah Rakha ID-245, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shabbir Hussain No. ID-968 and Head Constable Amjad Ali No. 2290.

The revelations made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony have been an eye opener for the top bosses of the capital police. The letter from the ministry pointed out that the Government of Pakistan seeks nomination from all the provincial police set-ups, including the ICT Police to be sent to the ‘Haj Mission’.

However, the Religious Ministry pointed out that the ICT Police, instead of sending nominations to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Minority Affairs, has been notifying them of the list of officers/officials even before the Ministry has asked them to send the nominations.

The matter has created ripples in the ICT Police and after the Inspector-General of ITP Police took notice of the situation the Assistant Ins­pec­tor-General (AIG)/Est­abl­ish­ment issued a letter, recommending that the ‘repeaters’ may not be selected again next, rather new officers be given chance to avail this opportunity.

However, the point is as to who in ICT Police is responsible for making these nominations and selections. Sources in the ICT Police say that the selection for ‘Haj Moavineen’ is done through an open ballot.

If one may believe this claim then one can only bow one’s head down in submission that these 10 officers and officials of the ICT Police must be very pious ones with very special status in the eyes of Almighty Allah as they got their names picked up repeatedly in open ballots where applicants must have been in thousands.

The recommendations made by the AID/Establish­ment may sound well for the future but what about what had been going on in the past?

And, will the names of these 10 officers/officials would not be included in the list of ‘Haj Moavineen’ in the future?

One wonders if setting up a high-level inquiry committee to look into the matters of the past would be appropriate in this issue.