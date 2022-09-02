Anti-corona vaccination drive for children to begin on Sep 19

Rawalpindi: Around 936,000 children aged five years to 12 would be inoculated against the coronavirus during a week-long anti-corona vaccination drive commencing in the entire district on September 19.
Dr Waqar Ahmed of District Health Authority said besides fixed centres in 210 union councils of Rawalpindi district, health teams would visit door-to-door and administer vaccine to the children. He said that Form-B, birth certificate or parent’s identity card would be required for vaccination registration. Besides Rawalpindi, he said, the campaign would be launched in four districts of Punjab, including Multan, Okara, Bhawalpur and Lahore, and would continue till September 24.
Rawalpindi : According to the results announced by the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Rawalpindi, Grammar...
Islamabad : The penalty point system for traffic violators is now effective in the federal capital, aimed at ensuring...
Islamabad : Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has deputed his officers and staff for making coordinated efforts...
Islamabad : In order to achieve the best health outcomes, national health authorities need to provide an overarching...
Islamabad : Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed called on International Islamic University President...
Islamabad : The government has decided in principle to introduce Climate-smart agriculture to achieve food security...
Comments