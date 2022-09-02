World’s smallest army seeks 25 men to guard pope

VATICAN CITY: The world’s smallest army, in the world’s smallest state, is growing and looking for a few good men. The Swiss Guard, the elite and colorfully dressed force whose main mission is to protect Pope Francis and the 108-acre Vatican City, currently stands at 110 members. Ahead of the 2025 holy year, when millions of pilgrims are expected to visit the Vatican, the force will grow by 25 members to 135 members, an increase of nearly 23 percent. In order to help with the recruitment, the Swiss Guard has opened a new media office and contact point in Switzerland, according to a statement Thursday.
It will also coordinate the work of an existing recruitment office in Switzerland, foundations related to the Swiss Guard and former members. Enrollment is open to single Swiss men between 19-31 years old who are practicing Catholics in good health, with an “impeccable reputation and be at least 5-foot-7 tall, and have completed basic training in the Swiss army,” according to the guard’s website.
