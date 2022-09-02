VIDEO: Empty-handed Siraj Durrani faces wrath of flood victims

SHIKARPUR: Sindh Assembly Speaker and PPP leader Agha Siraj Durrani faced wrath of flood-hit people here here on Thursday as he came there empty-handed, the video of which went viral.



It can be seen in the video that the victims were shouting slogans asking Agha Siraj Durrani to go back. The flood victims said that Agha Siraj Durrani had not even given them tents as their women had spent the night in open.

Agha Siraj Durrani said, “It is not you who is speaking but someone else is speaking.” After the slogans of the flood victims, Agha Siraj Durrani got into his car and went back. Speaking to Geo News, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said that he had gone to Shikarpur to take care of the flood victims. He said that he went to inspect the affected area but the political opponents started shouting slogans.