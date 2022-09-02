Unicef seeks Rs8.14bn for flood-hit kids in Pakistan

Displaced people take refuge along a highway after fleeing from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 27, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Catastrophic flooding has rendered over million children at risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition in Pakistan and they needed humanitarian assistance, warned the UN body working for the welfare of children world over.

A statement issued by United Nation International Children Education Fund (Unicef) in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan revealed that the heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan has affected 33 million people - including 16 million children.

The UN agency said it was working with government and non-government partners to respond to the urgent needs of children and families in calamity-hit areas. As part of the UN flash appeal to support the response led by the government of Pakistan launched this week, the UNICEF is appealing for $37 million (Rs8.14 billion). The UN agency aims to reach children and families in the coming months with support, including lifesaving medical equipment, essential medicines, vaccines, safe delivery kits, safe drinking water, sanitation supplies, nutrition supplies, temporary learning centres and learning kits.

Over 1,100 people, including 350 children, lost their lives, while 1,600 others were injured. More than 287,000 houses were fully and 662,000 partially destroyed. Some major rivers breached their banks and dams overflowed, destroying homes, farms and critical infrastructure including roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and public health facilities, read the statement.



“When disasters hit, children are always among the most vulnerable,” said Unicef Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil, adding that floods had already taken a devastating toll on children and families, and the situation could become even worse.

He asserted that UNICEF is working closely with the government and other partners to ensure that children affected get the critical support they need as soon as possible. The UNICEF said 30 percent of water systems in disaster-hit areas were estimated to have been damaged, further increasing the risk of disease outbreaks with people resorting to open defecation and drinking unsafe water.

It added that there were reports of significant damage to education infrastructure as 17,566 schools were damaged further jeopardizing the education of children.

“Cases of diarrhoea and water-borne diseases, respiratory infection, and skin diseases have already been reported. They affect populations, which are very vulnerable – 40 per cent of children already suffered from stunting, caused by chronic undernutrition before the floods hit. The perilous humanitarian situation is expected to continue to worsen in the days and weeks ahead as heavy rains continue in regions already underwater,” stated the Unicef.

Meanwhile, World Food Programme (WFP) has also sought $34 million for the flood victims as crops covering over two million acres of land were destroyed by the flash floods.

“Food security situation will be very challenging in the flood-affected areas in coming weeks as 800,000 livestock washed away in Sindh and Balochistan, while 31 percent of rice and 45 percent of cotton crops were damaged in Sindh alone. In these circumstances, WFP is seeking $34 million for ensuring food security in flood-ravaged areas”, said Chris Kaye, WFP Country Director to Pakistan.

According to Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research, “Sindh has lost crops of rice, cotton, dates, sugar cane, tomatoes, onions, and vegetables spread over 2,845,046 acres of land, while in Balochistan, crops, fruits, and vegetables over 104,332 acres of land were destroyed due to rains and floods in July and August 2022.”

Kaye said that Pakistan should import food from the neighbouring country, India, to feed its people and keep agriculture commodities’ prices controlled. “In the given circumstances, it seems to be a good suggestion by the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail when he floated the idea of importing vegetables and agricultural commodities from India to meet the domestic needs”, he added.

“It happens every year during rains, and thousands of tons of wheat are lost during rains in Sindh. The same is the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan where precious fruits are destroyed sans cold storage facilities”, he added.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO), in the latest report on flood situation in Pakistan, has hinted at the disease outbreak in case of disruption in the response capacities.

The report stated that as many as 888 health facilities were damaged by the heavy rains. Of them, 180 facilities were completed ruined. “Access to health facilities, health care workers, and essential medicines and medical supplies remain the main health challenges for now,” the report read. It further added Pakistan’s health system is already battling multiple concurrent health threats, including COVID 19, outbreaks of cholera, typhoid, measles and HIV.