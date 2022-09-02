Levy on petrol up by Rs17 a litre

Photo File

ISLAMABAD: The government has jacked up petroleum levy by Rs17 per liter on MS petrol with effect from Sept 1, 2022. The levy on high-speed diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs2.50 per liter.

Under the IMF conditions, the government has moved towards jacking up petroleum levy up to Rs50 per liter. It has now inched close to it with Rs37 per liter as petroleum levy. Usage of MS petrol and HSD stands at 52 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

The government has jacked up levy on petrol at a time when the CPI-based inflation is skyrocketing. There is no justification for increasinglevy which will further erode purchasing power of already inflation-stricken masses.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had worked out prices of petroleum products based on existing petroleum levy rates. The authority had recommended reduction in MS petrol by Rs15.43 per liter. Though it had proposed HSD price increase to Rs249.93 per liter and kerosene was proposed to be increased from Rs199.40 to Rs210.32 per liter. Light diesel oil was also proposed to be jacked up from Rs191.75 per liter to Rs201.54 per liter.



However, the finance ministry told the PM that the prices of petroleum products had been fluctuating in the international market consistently and US$-PKR parity was also effecting prices substantially.