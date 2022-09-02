Imran moots idea of several provinces

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan addressing a rally. —PTI Facebook

SARGODHA/ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Thursday suggested turning every division in the country into a province, claiming it would make governance more effective.

The country has a total of 32 divisions with Punjab having 10 divisions, Balochistan eight, and Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seven each. Talking at a lawyers’ convention in Sargodha, Imran said in his opinion every division of the country should be turned into a province.

“The country’s problems can be tackled more effectively if every division is treated as a province,” he added. Imran said the current government had been imposed upon the people and they would only do whatever they were asked to do by the people who brought them into power.

Imran said the PDM alliance ousted him terming high inflation but now they had caused historic inflation in just four months. He said people chanted slogans against them in Medina and a blasphemy case was filed against him and now he had been named in a terrorism case.



Imran said he was sure he would be charged for contempt of IMF soon. The former premier said if India was buying 40% cheaper oil from Russia, then why could not Pakistan. “We sacrificed 80,000 lives in the US-led war on terror. Why should we provide air bases to the US in Pakistan?”

“We cannot not let people who have been looting the country for 30 years rule us. We cannot accept the rule of thugs,” he added. Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till September 12 in the terrorism case pertaining to his controversial remarks about a female sessions’ judge and the Islamabad police.

The court directed the ex-prime minister to submit Rs100,000 as surety against the bail. Imran appeared before the court in the noon in response to the summons issued to him by the court. He had obtained pre-arrest bail in the case till September 1.

When the proceedings were resumed by ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan in the morning, Imran wasn’t present. His counsel Babar Awan apprised the court that his client’s life was under threat, hence he did not appear before the court. He maintained that Islamabad police issued a threat alert about a possible attack on Imran Khan.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to grant interim bail to his client. At this, the court remarked that only those who came to court got bail. “There is no such example that a suspected is granted bail without appearing in court,” the judge stated.

Meanwhile, Babar Awan filed a written application with the court seeking interim bail for Imran Khan. He told the court that four more charges had been added to the FIR. The lawyer pleaded with the court to grant bail to Khan in the new clauses as well.

Moving on to the prosecutor, the ATC judge noted that Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 (7-ATA) was added to the FIR only when a crime was committed. “You have to prove which Kalashnikov was used in the attack and the attack was carried out by wearing which suicide jacket,” asked the judge.

The judge remarked that he would hear the arguments on the bail plea. At this, the prosecutor said that first the suspect be brought to the court and then they will start arguments. The court summoned Imran and took a break till 12 noon. Imran appeared before the ATC when the hearing resumed. Awan apprised the court that his client had appeared in the courtroom in compliance with the court orders.

Starting his arguments, Babar asked, “Did Imran Khan give life threats to anybody? Did he order anybody to set anything on fire?” At this, the court extended Imran Khan’s interim bail in all the charges filed against him and directed the lawyers to wrap up their arguments in the next hearing and adjourned the proceedings till September 12.

Earlier, speaking to reporter outside the court, Awan said the PTI had submitted two written responses to the court. “I told the court that if anything happens to my client, the government, IG, DIG Islamabad will be responsible,” he said.

“They are withdrawing security from Khan sahab, and moreover, no police from any province can be present with him here,” Awan said. Awan said he had submitted a threat letter to the court received at Banigala, which stated the intention of some people to kill the PTI chairman.

Awan said the court remarked that Khan should appear before it, to which the counsel told the court: “It’s not as if Imran Khan is at Mayfair. He is in Banigala. I will bring him here at 12.” Meanwhile, Imran Thursday once again said he was becoming more dangerous with each passing day.

Imran said this when he faced a volley of questions from reporters while coming out of the anti-terrorism court that approved his bail application. “Look, I am getting dangerous; I am becoming more dangerous with each passing day,” he said in reply to a question.

Asked who was he becoming dangerous to, Imran promised that he will disclose it in his Sargodha public meeting. Asked if his spouse took a diamond necklace, he said, “The necklaces were very cheap; talk about something expensive.”

Meanwhile, talking to the reporters, PTI leader Babar Awan said he had submitted two written replies to the court. Babar said he had told the court that if anything happened to his client, the government, IG and DIG Islamabad will be responsible.

“We have been given a threat letter in Banigala that some people want to kill Khan Sahib. The letter has been submitted to the court. The court said Imran Khan should appear,” he explained.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said the incumbent rulers were not harming Imran Khan by making a terrorism case against him but they were definitely spoiling the country’s image. He said the opponents had no answer to Imran Khan’s political popularity.

“They have seen Imran’s political competition has become difficult, so they are trying to block his path by making illegal cases in any way. The more they try to increase pressure, the more popular Imran Khan is becoming,” he said.

Asad said Imran Khan’s life was in danger, as he was facing threats. He said the rulers were creating a situation where his life was under serious threat. Asad said the PTI chairman’s struggle was for the rule of law and the courts.

A case was registered against the former prime minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening the Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police during a public rally.

The party moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Khan managed to secure a transit bail till August 25, but was asked to approach the ATC as the case was terrorism-related. The FIR registered against Khan states that he threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.

The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, states the FIR. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad’s Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

Khan had warned that he would “not spare” Islamabad’s inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and the female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for “torturing” Gill. “We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said, while addressing the gathering. Imran called out the sessions judge, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should “prepare” as a case will also be registered against her.