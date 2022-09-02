World Indoor Athletics postponed to 2025

BEIJING: The World Indoor Athletics Championships that were scheduled for China next year have been postponed until March 2025, organisers announced Thursday, with Beijing’s zero-Covid policy continuing to cast a shadow on international events.
This marks the third time the event, to be held in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, has been postponed since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
This decision was taken... due to the ongoing pandemic conditions, the World Athletics Council said, adding that it regrets the decision.
We’re disappointed that we have had to postpone this event again due to circumstances beyond our control, the organisation’s president Sebastian Coe said.
