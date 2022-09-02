Northern concede defeat yet again in T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: Hosts Northern threw away the opportunity to get on the points table, making a mess of the runs chase during the last overs to present a two-run win to defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the National T20 Cup match at the Pindi Stadium here Thursday.

For KP it was their second successive win from as many outings.

Earlier in the day, Southern Punjab recorded their first win of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 with a 21-run win over Balochistan.

In the second match of the day, Northern needed 160 to win and their opener Hasan Nawaz (38 off 25) looked on course to hand them their first win, but Khalid Usman’s off-spin put a dent in their hopes as he accounted for Nasir Nawaz and Hasan in the fifth and ninth overs to reduce the batting side to 53-3.

What further hurt Northern was Khalid’s discipline -- half of his 24 deliveries were dots as he finished with terrific figures of 2-16.

Rohail Nazir (24 off 29) and Ali Imran (31 off 27) ignited hopes with a 48-run stand off 41 balls, but the partnership ended at the end of the 15th over with Rohail’s dismissal and five balls later Ali followed him to the pavilion.

Aamir Jamal’s 29 not out of 15 lifted Northern’s scoring rate towards the backend of the innings and with 15 required off the last six, he brought his side closer to the win, but Mohammad Imran defended the target.

Sahibzada Farhan was the star of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s innings with a 45-ball 53 and was duly supported by wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris (33 off 27) from the other end. The opening pair put 83 runs in the first 10 overs that set the tone for the last 10 overs.

Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, in the middle order, made 24 off 20, while Khalid contributed 19 off 14. Usman Khan Shinwari and Salman Irshad returned 3-26 and 3-38.

In Thursday’s opening match, Southern Punjab looked down and out for the most part of their innings following their captain’s decision to bat as they were six down for only 80 in 14 overs before a blistering partnership between player of the match Sharoon Siraj and Mohammad Ilyas turned the game on its head as Southern Punjab set 157 for Balochistan.

The two added 76 runs to the team’s total at a rate of more than two runs per ball. Sharoon scored 57 not out off 49 in which he struck six fours and two sixes. But it was Ilyas’ whirlwind 41 off 17 that lifted Southern Punjab to 156-6.

Yasir Shah, the Balochistan captain, was economical and made regular inroads, finishing with three for 17. His scalps were Sohaib Maqsood, Moinuddin and Muhammad Imran.

Southern Punjab beat Balochistan by 21 runs: Southern Punjab 156-6, 20 overs (Sharoon Siraj 57 not out, Mohammad Ilyas 41 not out; Yasir Shah 3-17, Akif Javed 2-53). Balochistan 135-8, 20 overs (Asad Shafiq 43, Hussain Talat 30, Haseebullah 21; Salman Ali Agha 3-15, Sameen Gul 2-26). Player of the match: Sharoon Siraj (Southern Punjab).