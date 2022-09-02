Asim moves into quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan moved into the quarterfinals of the $10,000 Volkswagen Bega Open in Australia on Thursday.

Top seed Asim defeated unseeded Chung Yat Long from Hong Kong 11-4, 1-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9 in 49 minutes. He will now face Australia’s unseeded Rex Hedrick in the quarters.