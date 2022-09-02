Murad likely to be in action by year-end

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seasoned volleyball player Murad Jehan feels fit now following a three-year long struggle against back injury and is expected to stage a comeback to the national team by the end of this year.

According to sources close to Murad, the ace professional spiker has started training two times a day and is catching rhythm.

He is focusing on strength and conditioning, the sources revealed.

Murad last played in the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal in which Pakistan won silver medal. He developed the injury before the biennial spectacle.

Murad was also in the camp for the Asian Championship held last year in Japan but could not make it to the team because of fitness issues.

Murad, who has played leagues in a number of countries, is expected to return to the side by the end of this year when Pakistan hosts a Central Asian Zonal Championship in Islamabad.

Before that event, Pakistan is also expected to feature in an invitational event in Dubai.

Murad went from pillar to post for treatment during the previous three years. Sources close to the Bannu-born player said that a physiotherapist from Thailand in Dubai helped him a lot to ease his pain and now he feels better.

Murad has been a big miss for Pakistan as the nation struggled a lot in international circuit because of his absence during the last three years. Although there were some juniors as his back-up the load of experience he has was definitely missed. Pakistan recently failed to click in the Islamic Games where the nation was expected to finish at the victory podium.