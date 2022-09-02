Preparation for England T20 matches begins at National Stadium

KARACHI: The preparation for T20 series against England has begun here at National Stadium where four matches will be played from September 20-25.

Grass on the surface of all pitches has been shaved, this scribe witnessed during a visit. The groundsmen at have also trimmed the outfield grass. Due to the recent heavy rains in Karachi, the grass is lush green, but it had grown too big for international matches.

Officials said that no damage had been caused to the stadium by the heavy rains. Everything is running smoothly, they said.

The officials said that online sale of tickets has started and the tickets of all enclosures are being fast sold.

The sources said that several important meetings between departments of the provincial government, local bodies institutions and the cricket board would be held in coming days for the successful conduct of the matches.

Sources said that matters related to security, traffic routes, parking for spectators and for officials would be decided in these meetings.

The officials said the PCB management expected fans to throng the stadium to witness the matches.

It has to be mentioned here that this will be England’s first visit to Pakistan in 17 years. England are set to play seven matches. The remaining three matches will be played at Qaddafi stadium, Lahore, from September 28-October 2.

The limited-overs series is vital to both sides for their preparation ahead of this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October-November. England and Pakistan are the second and third-ranked teams in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings currently.

Meanwhile, soil imported from Australia to make cricket pitches has reached Karachi, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Informed sources in the PCB said that tonnes of soil has been imported from Australia and put in the warehouses of NSK. Half of it would be sent to Gaddafi stadium, Lahore, the sources said. The colour of the soil imported from Australia is gray and blackish which is specially used for making cricket pitches.

Sources said that the soil imported from Austraila would be tested and gradually used for making pitches for domestic matches.