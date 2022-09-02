No more leniency

This letter refers to the editorial, ‘Contempt issues’ (September 1, 2022) which has discussed the handling of Imran Khan’s contempt case by the courts. A perception has developed that our superior courts while deciding such cases, have been selective. The reprehensible statement of the PTI chairman against a sitting judge is on the record. An apology or even a written reply submitted in the Islamabad High Court is unsatisfactory for such behaviour. Even in the past, our leaders have ridiculed our courts and judges but due to leniency shown by superior courts, such cases have increased. This undermines the authority of our judicial system. It is time that cases of contempt should be handled quickly and without any discrimination to uphold rule of law and the constitution.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi