Asleep at the wheel

It is heart-wrenching to see people across Pakistan having lost everything they had and left to face the elements or waste away under a tent if they are lucky. But it is more shocking to watch the so-called leaders continue with their sordid game of thrones as if it is business as usual.
The politicians need to come to their senses and immediately establish a taskforce to deal with all the destruction caused by the floods. Right now, management of this crisis should be our highest national priority.
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
Karachi
