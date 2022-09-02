Time for action

The current floods have strengthened the proposition that climate change is the main existential threat facing Pakistan. It may now be hard to remember, but prior to the floods many areas of Pakistan were actually facing severe drought. Our lifeline, the Indus River, is shrinking by the year and our water tables are being rapidly depleted. It takes generations to replenish an aquifer but only a few years to implement more efficient water usage infrastructure and practices.

Furthermore, rising global temperatures mean that weather events, such as monsoon rains, will continue to get more extreme, leading to more flash floods in the future. Accelerated glacial melt in the northern regions will only exacerbate this phenomenon. The economic cost of such events for an already crumbling economy will be nothing less than a disaster in and of itself. The authorities need to realize the gravity of this issue and act before it’s too late.

Musa Abubakr

Islamabad