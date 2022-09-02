Debut for the ages

After watching the recent India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup, it was hard to believe that the young Naseem Shah was playing in his first T20. I am at a loss for words as to how to describe Shah’s stupendous performance.
The Pakistan cricket team’s newest prospect took a terrific wicket in only his second ball and his dedication and enthusiasm throughout the game truly stood out. Although Pakistan went on to lose the match, with young stars like Shah in the line-up it is too early to give up on the tournament as a whole.
Ahmed Malick
Lahore
