Pakistan has been dogged by political instability since the ouster of the PTI government. The mass resignations of PTI members from the national and provincial legislatures has severely undermined our administrative system during a time of natural and economic crises. The coalition government had barely been able to settle into its role before it was faced with these calamities. Nevertheless, some steps have been taken by the Shehbaz-led government to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

Meanwhile, former PM Imran Khan is busy organizing public gatherings to instigate the people against the government and state institutions, rather than helping the latter in dealing with the recent floods. Given the damage the country has suffered in recent weeks and the enormous number of people in need of urgent help, leaders like Imran need to suspend the politics of confrontation and devote themselves to the relief efforts.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob