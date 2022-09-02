Foulmouthed kids

Nowadays, the use of profanities has become quite common amongst students of higher secondary schools, colleges and universities. This is highly condemnable and intolerable. One main cause for such language is the spread of social media. Social media sites often do not moderate the language of their content, exposing young people to foul language. Given their impressionable age, these young users are prone to imitate what they see online.

Parental controls should be set while gadgets are used by our children, especially teenagers. Parents themselves should also refrain from using foul language at home so that children do not pick up such words.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi