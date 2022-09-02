IoBM, NUST sign MoU

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) have signed a memorandum of agreement to develop academic cooperation and collaborate on research and innovation projects, a statement said on Thursday.

The areas of interest for the collaboration include environment and energy management, information technology, finance, business management, psychological research, education, and human resource.

The signatories were Talib Karim, IoBM president and Rizwan Riaz, pro-rector for research, innovation and commercialisation, NUST. Speaking on the occasion, Talib Karim said the institutes should learn from each other’s best practices. He was hopeful that public and private sector universities will work in an environment conducive to learning and research. Karim urged the faculty of business and social sciences to pursue projects related to innovation and commercialisation. The ceremony was attended by IoBM’s deans, directors, and management.