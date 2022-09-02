Gold gains Rs2,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs141,000 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,715 to Rs120,885.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $13 to $1,702 per ounce.

Silver rates fell by Rs50 to Rs1,470 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs42.87 to Rs1,260.28.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with rates in Dubai gold market.