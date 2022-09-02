APTMA, US Cotton Council pledge to boost cooperation

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and the Cotton Council International, USA have resolved to boost bilateral cooperation in cotton besides exploring the investment opportunities in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

A high-profile delegation of Cotton Council International, USA headed by William Bettendorf, Director Cotton USA Supply Chain visited APTMA House, Lahore to conduct a seminar on cotton qualities, challenges and solutions.

Kathleen Gibilisco, head Political/Economic, US Consulate General, Lahore was the chief guest on the occasion.

William Bettendorf, regional director CCI, said the visit of the US Cotton delegation has become a regular feature over the last few years. He hoped that the interaction would help in resolving issues relating to production of cotton and its trade between the two countries.

He said the objective of organising the seminar was to apprise APTMA Members about cotton quality, challenges and possible solutions vis a vis challenges being faced by Pakistani cotton growers. Speakers from Cotton Council International highlighted the aspects relating to development of ecofriendly cotton production in textile and business challenges and solutions for Pakistan textile sector.