UHS research board recommends PhD award

LAHORE:The 181st meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

The board recommended the award of PhD degrees to Dr Asif Naveed in haematology and Dr Ansa Rabia in anatomy based on their thesis defence reports. On this occasion, the UHS VC directed that the process of thesis and synopsis review must be completed as per the approved timeline. He also stressed the need for better communication with examiners and reviewers. Prof Rathore added that the system of payment of remuneration was being improved to facilitate the examiners.

The board considered the thesis reports of Dr Saadia Liaqat MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Aisha Ahmad MPhil (Haematology), Rana Muhammad Yousaf MPhil (Haematotechnology), Rabia Tayyab MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Molecular Pathology and Cytogenetics), Dr Guljanan MPhil (Microbiology), Dr Muhammad Javed Akhtar MPhil (Microbiology), Faiz-ul-Haq MPhil (Microbiology), Dr Rohana Rehman MPhil (Oral Pathology), Dr Zari Salahuddin MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Madiha Noor MPhil (Physiology), Dr Nazia Badar MHPE, Dr Alina Zafar MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Shoaib Mehmood MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Natiq Jahangir MS (Urology), Dr Zahra Riaz MPhil (Chemical Pathology), Kinzah Kanwal MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Molecular Pathology & Cytogenetics), Dr Noreen Akmal MHPE, Dr Shandana Tariq MHPE and Dr Muhammad Ali MD (Nephrology). The synopses of 100 students were also considered for various postgraduate courses.

Lab staff training: In collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, provincial-level senior lab staff master trainers’ courses at the Institute of Public Health concluded Thursday. A total of 45 staff members of the public sector hospitals' laboratories, including Microbiologists, Molecular Biologists and senior medical Technologists, were trained in Biosafety, Biosecurity, Risk Management, Quality Assurance and COVID testing.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony, Chairman Board of Management IPH, Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool said that the steps taken by the IPH to provide trained and qualified manpower to public and private hospitals are very worthy. Addressing the ceremony, Dean Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir, Dr Obaidullah Qazi, in-charge of IPH BSL-III Lab, Dr Afzal, National Technical Manager Lab Surveillance of Johns Hopkins University, Consultant Dr Shehbaz Ahmed and senior doctors also participated in the event. Certificates and shields were also distributed amongst the participants.

Thai monks visit museum: Thai monk Mr Arayawangso along with a delegation visited Lahore Museum on Thursday. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta, Director Lahore Museum Ijaz Minhas and Director Archaeology M Maqsood received the delegation and took for visit of Lahore Museum. Thai monk was happy to see Fasting Siddartha and Gandhara Art in Lahore Museum. The guest delegation earlier spent one month at Taxila Museum and 15 days at KPK Buddhist areas - Swat, Peshawar & Takht Bhai before reaching Lahore.

The chief monk thanked the Punjab government and Tourism Department for their hospitality and also applauded Archaeology Directorate and Lahore Museum administration for preservation and upkeep of valuable artifacts of Gandhara Civilisation.