Notices served on officials over poor performance

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider paid a surprise visit to Outfall Road workshop and Data Ganj Bakhsh Town to review the departure of vehicles to the field and the attendance of drivers and workers here on Thursday. She also monitored the cleanliness operation in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and issued explanation notice to Rana Maaz, Town Manager, over poor cleanliness arrangements.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider issued warning notice to Nouman, Deputy Manager Fleet, Outfall Road North side for absence from duty followed by issuance of warning notice to motor vehicle

inspector for not doing proper housekeeping in anti-dengue activities.

She also gave standing instruction to fleet managers to ensure timely departure of vehicles in field and 100 percent attendance of drivers. Timely departure of vehicles and workers to the field must be ensured even in rainy season.

She appreciated workshop staff for repairing vehicles. Talking on the occasion, she stated that all fleet managers must improve vehicle movement timing to 5:30am to ensure manual sweeping as early as possible.

She said that according to the vision of the Punjab government, all possible steps were being taken to ensure cleanliness in the City. Citizens were requested to cooperate with the department as the mission of Clean Lahore cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the citizens, she concluded.