Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was reported in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was still affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain may occur at isolated places of upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Rainfall was recorded at Bagrote and Garhi Dupatta only. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Noorpur Thal where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it

was 37.2°C and minimum was 28.4°C.