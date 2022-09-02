Wasa to cut connections of all defaulters

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has decided to cut water and sewerage connections of all defaulters. This decision was taken in a meeting headed by Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed here on Thursday. MD Wasa directed the revenue wing to coordinate with operations wing and cut water and sewerage connections of all defaulters. He gave ultimatum to Deputy Directors of all towns to raise revenue. He also directed all senior officers to make surprise visits to check irregularities at neighborhood and building level.