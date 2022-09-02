Housing society owner granted bail

LAHORE:An accountability court on Thursday granted interim bail to Paragon Housing Society owner Nadeem Zia.

Nadeem Zia, the owner of Paragon Society, was an absconder in this case. Nadeem appeared in the accountability court after obtaining a protective bail from the Islamabad High Court. Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali Awan conducted the hearing where Advocate Amjad Parvez appeared on behalf of accused. The court granted interim bail to Nadeem Zia till September 7 and ordered the accused to submit a surety bond of Rs500,000. According to the reference details, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority. The PMLN leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique are also accused in this case.