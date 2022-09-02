Murder accused dies in lock-up; SP denies police torture

LAHORE:A murder accused died due to the alleged torture in Hanjarwal police station.

The victim identified as Naveed was in custody of the investigations police in a murder case reported on August 22. He and his friend Mohsin allegedly had murdered Faizan. Police said that Naveed was on physical remand till September 3.

SP Sadar Investigations Raza Tanveer said that Naveed was not tortured by police. The deceased had no marks of torture on his body. He was a drug addict and during detention his condition deteriorated. He died while being shifted to the hospital, he said. Tanveer added that the body was moved to morgue to ascertain the cause of death.