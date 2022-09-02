Man shot dead by ‘friend’

LAHORE:A man shot dead his friend and injured a passerby after an exchange of harsh words in the South Cantonment area Thursday. Reportedly, Umar Shahid and Umar Sultan had a dispute with Ashan. After the exchange of harsh words, Umar resorted to firing. As a result, Ashan and a passerby identified as Ali Raza received bullet injuries. Ashan died and the injured was shifted to hospital. The suspect Umar was arrested and a case was registered against Umar Shahid, Umar Sultan and three other suspects.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a house in Bakar Mandi Thursday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the house situated near Beri Peer Darbar Bakar Mandi. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ARRESTED: Sundar Police arrested a suspected rickshaw driver over assaulting a 13-year-old boy. The arrested suspect was identified as Akram. He had abused a 13-year-old boy who worked at a hotel. Police on complaint registered a case.

MOBILE PHONE THIEVES: Millat Park investigations police arrested three suspected members of a mobile theft and pick-pocketing gang on Thursday. The arrested suspects were identified as Naseer, Waqar and Inam. Police also recovered mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons from their custody. They have confessed to crime. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad Police arrested two suspects involved in killing of their neighbour over bike parking in street two weeks back. The arrested suspects were identified as Toqeer alias Romeo and his brother Toseef. They had shot dead their neighbour Zubair, over a dispute of parking motorbike.

SHOT AT: A shopkeeper was shot at and injured during a robbery resistance in Raiwind City on Thursday. The victim identified as Asif Ali was at his shop when unidentified suspected robber riding a bike barged into his shop and made him hostage on gunpoint. He snatched valuables worth over Rs0.25 million and also shot at the victim for offering resistance.