CPWB sets up camp to rescue abandoned children

LAHORE:Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has set up a relief camp in a flood-affected area Basti Lashari of South Punjab and distributed ration & relief goods among the flood-affected children.

A camp has been established in Basti Lashari area of DG Khan on the instructions of CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad. Sarah Ahmad met the children at the relief camp. She also distributed ration, clothes, shoes, water and other relief items which she arranged with her personal efforts from philanthropists.

Due to inaccessibility, hardly any help had reached this area where people had lost their houses and their crops have been destroyed. She said that the purpose of this camp was to rescue the children who were separated from their parents and left abandoned during the flood.

People should report missing or unaccompanied minors in affected areas to CPWB Helpline 1121. She said that in different centres of the Child Protection Bureau, there are complete arrangements for providing residential facilities to the affected children. She thanked the philanthropists who trusted her to achieve this noble cause.