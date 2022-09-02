2.16m receive treatment through Health Card: Yasmin

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that Pakistan is currently going through a very difficult time. The flood has affected the entire country in an unusual way. The Punjab government is providing all possible assistance to the flood victims. So far, more than 2.16 million people have received free treatment through the Sehat Sahulat Card.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference at DGPR Thursday. Additional DGPR Rubina Afzal, Shanila Ali, Amina Janjua and others were also present. The minister said the main purpose of the press conference was to inform the people about the flood disasters and the details of the assistance of the Punjab government to the flood victims. There is global warming in the whole world and the rains badly affected 463,403 people in 346 villages in DG Khan, 176 in Rajanpur and 16 villages in Mianwali. There is an urgent need for relief activities in these areas. Around 1,120,000 acres of land and 43,000 households were affected, while 60 relief camps were set up by the Punjab government in affected areas while emergency was implemented in the three affected areas.

Orders have been issued to all the commissioners concerned for the rehabilitation of the affectees. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that PTI Central Punjab has sent 22 trucks of relief goods for the flood victims. In the next two days, a conference will be called for all the NGOs providing aid in the flood-affected areas. The PTI Chairman Imran Khan received five and a half billion rupees for the affected families through a telethon within a few hours. Imran Khan wanted the immediate rehabilitation of the affected areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh. All five lakh families have been displaced so there is an urgent need for rehabilitation.

She said the health facilitation card is a big project of the government and 2.16 million people received free treatment in Punjab through the Sehat Sahulat Card. Sania Nishtar was made in charge of Sahat Sahulat programme. Now we are going to give more facilities to the people of Punjab through the card. The amount will be increased from Rs10 lakh in case of any emergency. In Punjab, 816 government and private hospitals were empaneled for the Sehat Sahulat Card. More than 83,700 beds have been increased in the empaneled private and government hospitals for patients in Punjab through the card. Currently, there are claims of more than Rs9 billion on health facility card in hospitals. In the annual budget, Rs127 billion were allocated for health facility card, which is a three-year project.

During the meeting with the officials of the insurance company, the rates on the health facility card have also been revised. When the PTI government was ousted in Punjab, 23 big government hospitals were being built, which were deliberately delayed. The delay in these government hospitals being built on the people’s taxes is extremely regrettable. On September 30, the emergency and intensive care unit of the under-construction Mother and Child Block in Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore will be opened. Eleven Mother and Child Hospitals are being built in Punjab will be completed. The construction of 23 government hospitals in Punjab has been deliberately delayed, which has caused loss to the people.

More than 500 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in government hospitals. At present, 100 dengue patients are admitted in Rawalpindi. The minister while answering the questions of the journalists said that the teams of doctors of two medical universities of Punjab were performing their duties in the affected areas. To get any kind of guidance related to New Pakistan National Health Card or to file a complaint, the public can call the helpline 0800-09009, 042-99205765 and 042-99203694. In addition, the public can also contact 042-99333604 and 042-99333605.

She said that the government had sent a requisition to the Punjab Public Service Commission for the recruitment of 1,000 medical officers and 500 women medical officers. Around 11,000 doctors have applied for 1,000 posts. Doctors who do not get government jobs can start their private practice by getting interest-free loans from Punjab Health Foundation. Interviews are being held next week to appoint permanent MS in government hospitals in Punjab. We have integrated system to eliminate scams through local purchase in hospitals. Investigations are going on about the scams in the local purchases in the Service Hospital.

The ban on freedom of press has been rejected from the first day. Those who banned freedom of journalism will become a part of history.